For many people, Mathematics is probably one of those subjects that they are not fond of. Yet, if you have been out of school for too long and forgotten what all the fuss was about this viral question aimed at fifth graders is going to jog your memory. A Reddit user shared a snap of this complex math problem they found on their brother’s exam paper in a now-removed post. The first half of the question read, “Klein read 30 pages of a book on Monday and one-eighth of the book on Tuesday." To many that would be simple enough. It is actually the second half that will have most people scratching their heads. It read, “He completed the remaining quarter of the book on Wednesday. How many pages are there in the book?"

Advertisement

Several smart people on the Internet showed up in the comment section to save the day. Many had their own way of solving the question. The answer was always the same. A few had employed ChatGPT for help, others showed off their smarts. A Reddit user “It’s 48. The equation is 30 + .125x + .25x = x. Next, solve for x. It’s algebra but I can’t remember if this is what I learned in 5th grade. I am a child of the 80s and we did not have Siri or Alexa to give us the answer :). We had to do times tables every day."

“Yeah I thought this was a surprisingly challenging math problem for a 10-year-old but once you have learned algebra it’s really not that tough but good for this curriculum for pushing students thinking and comprehension," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, some weren’t concerned about mathematics at all. A user commented, “…why didn’t Klein just read the remaining 18 pages on Monday? Klein is lazy."

Meanwhile, it is not just Reddit that is struggling with math. Indians are struggling to keep it together when it comes to the frightening subject too. Google’s Year in Search report for 2022 reveals that trying to find the answer for the square root of 4 was among the top five “What is" questions looked up by Indians. In fact, the year before also showcased that Indians are looking up mathematics on Google. Though it was slightly above the “square root of 4" question in terms of difficulty. The question “What is the factorial of hundred" was number 2 on India’s top searches in 2021. It peaked between May 30 to June 5, 2021.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here