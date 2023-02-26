This Couple's 'How It Started vs How Its Going' Story Has Left Internet Divided

Social media is place full of latest trends. With each passing day, a new trend comes in and goes viral. Now, a new such trend is where couples from across the world post their stories in just two images and caption it as “How it started vs How its going." The idea behind the trend is to share how their love story started and how is it going now. But, the trick is to communicate through a picture.

Following the trend, a couple shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat and then the tattoo that they got. In the chat, the couple can be seen expressing as to how ‘it feels so easy’. For better understanding, have a look at the tweet:

Within a few hours of uploading, the tweet went viral. While some are in complete awe of the gesture, others were seen asking what will happen if the couple ever breaks up. “This blew up the most in the few hours I slept… Thankyou to all the well-wishers. And to all the ones asking “what if you break up?" Try to live in the moment, you might find something worthwhile and not self-sabotage it with negative thoughts," wrote the uploader as a response to many queries. He further mentioned, “And I hope it’s not too late to mention that it’s a screenshot from her phone. Mine are the texts in the black box hers are in the green."

He also clarified that they have been married for three years now.

“Been seeing this image only to just check it is you from a new account. This so cool and cute MA!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Clearly you guys haven’t been to Delhi."

Here are a few responses:

What is your take on the same?

