This Couple’s Pocket-friendly Wedding Had Guests Bringing Their Own Food

A wedding is an extravagant affair. Families often shell out a lot of money, just for the sake of status. If not appropriately planned, the most trivial of expenses can also be frustrating. Shelby Phelps (26) and her partner Garret (26) realised this fact and came up with a unique scheme that helped them evade this and save Rs 8,09,874. According to a report published in The Mirror, they asked friends to bring their own food and purchase second-hand goods from charity shops, instead of buying new ones. A total of only 25 guests were invited to this wedding.

This couple didn’t stop at this and chose a host of other ways to make their marriage more pocket friendly. The groom’s best men and bride’s bridesmaids purchased their own outfits, and the couple chose wildflowers picked from their community for the decoration work. They also roped in their friends to perform many essential tasks at the wedding ceremony. From photography, and filming the wedding to baking a cake, these tasks were handled well by the couple’s friends.

Shelby is every bit happy with how smoothly the event went and talked about it in an interview with The Mirror. She said that everyone had a good time and they didn’t feel the need to shell out a thousand bucks for making it perfect. According to her, it was like God gifting them the most beautiful day humanly possible. “There were butterflies everywhere - it was like a dream", said Shelby. She further said that the entire ceremony took five minutes and concluded with a bonfire celebration. Since it was a common trail, some random hikers also joined them and they danced to music until dark.

Many social media users will be quite inquisitive to know more about this couple. The duo had met on Tinder in February 2017. It was followed by Shelby driving an hour and a half to meet Garret, and she recalled it as the best first date ever.

