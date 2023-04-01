This Couple's Sparkle Gun Stunt At Wedding Is An Epic Fail

The wedding day is all things special. People go to great lengths to make the day a memorable one. But sometimes, people end up doing things that make their wedding go down in history for all the wrong reasons. Wondering what we are talking about? A video doing the rounds on Twitter shows a newly wedded couple’s epic failure when it came to making their ceremony extra special. Without giving out any spoilers, let’s just say that the couple’s stunt with sparkle guns backfired, quite literally.

A Twitter user, while sharing the clip, wrote, “Why do people destroy their best days". The incident reportedly took place in Maharashtra.

Watch:

Users were left unimpressed by the clip, with many slamming the idea to make weddings different by trying out weird things. “To look different, they can do anything. Sometimes, it costs their life too," a comment read.

Some recalled the days when weddings were less fussy. “What happened to the good old days with wedding-appropriate pictures, without all these hypes and extras?" an individual asked.

People had “zero sympathy" for the couple.

Some Twitter users hoped that the bride could recover easily from the accident.

One person claimed such incidents happened because of “too much money".

A few accounts claimed that it was just a matter of chance that things went bad for the couple.

This is not the only instance when a couple’s efforts to make their wedding day extra special went awry. A couple’s big ceremony took quite a different turn when their attempt to create some perfect photos failed miserably. While trying to execute the perfect twirl, the groom ended up dropping the bride instead during a photoshoot.

Watch:

Not only this, another case of epic wedding fail was seen recently, when a firecracker prank by some people left the bride and groom petrified. As the groom was about to garland the bride, some of his friends set off firecrackers, resulting in loud explosions. It appeared that the groom mistook the sound of the firecrackers for gunshots.

While people at the wedding were seen laughing at the prank, the groom remained unimpressed by the attempt.

