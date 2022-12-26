This Cover of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Has Become Internet's Favourite Video and We Agree

Remember the viral video of a Pakistani girl dancing to Mera Dil Yeh Pukare? This band made a cover of the song and it is now gaining more traction than the girl who made the track popular with her dance moves. The 18-year-old Ayesha had social media users creating reels to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s track. Now, a group of boys can be seen playing instruments and lending their voices to the song, in a quite unique style. The clip of the five musicians was shared on Instagram. Take a peek here:

The Internet was in love with this version. Many social media users filled the comment section with heart emojis showing their love. While some did mention they loved Ayesha’s version more, many enjoyed this just as much. “This one took my heart," wrote a user. Another user commented, “Thank you for blessing my feed." “Wow… I just loved it. God bless you guys!" read a comment.

However, this emerging band named Musica the Band is not the only one winning the internet with their version of the song. Recently, a bride gathered a lot of attention for sharing a not-so-usual reel on the same song. In the viral video, the bride can be seen in her wedding attire. Donning a heavy lehenga, a bride decided to record a reel, which she definitely never thought would turn out the way it did. Running down the hotel hallway, she turns around, probably to groove to the beats of the song. But the heavy lehenga makes her trip. Even as the photographer recording the reel rushes to help her, the weight of her dress leaves her unable to get up. In the end, all she can do is laugh. But that is what turns the entire clip just hilarious but also adorable.

What is the best version of the song you have come across on the Internet?

