This Crazy Viral Video From Karachi Is Internet's Favourite Jugaad Moment

When it comes to fulfilling their aims, people often surpass all limits and put all of their creativity and talent to use. We prefer to call this ‘Jugaad’. One such incident was spotted in Pakistan’s Karachi, and its video has taken the internet by storm. Commuters in Karachi were taken aback after they witnessed a bizarre visual of three kids travelling in a cage-like container attached to the bumper of what looked like an old car. Sounds unreal, right? Wait till you watch the video. It appears that a family in Karachi had too many family members to be accommodated in one car. So they came up with this eccentric make-shift solution.

The video was shared by an automobile Instagram page with the caption, “Tag karo Karachi walo ko." The video was recorded by another commuter driving behind the vehicle. While recording the video, men, in the background, can be heard laughing their hearts out. The clip shows that the vehicle is jam-packed with people. Not just this, but the passenger seat and the backseats appear to be seating more people than they are actually meant for. To fully carry all the members, someone in the car presumably came up with an idea to utilise the bumper area of the vehicle and attached a cage seat to it.

The video has divided users. A few took a dig at the vehicle owner and wrote, “Nice back bumpers."

Others wrote that the owner of the vehicle should be arrested for transporting kids in such a manner.

Many raised the issue of road safety and urged the authorities to intervene. A user commented, “Very dangerous!! Shouldn’t be encouraged!!"

Another individual remarked, “This is very dangerous and this person should not be able to continue with this. Someone needs to take legal action to stop."

The Internet is flooded with off-beat techniques which show people using jugaad to get the most out of their vehicles. In another video, a vehicle was seen cleaning the road.

Wondering how? Well, a set of wheels with four brooms on top, were attached to a tractor. As the tractor was going forward, the four brooms were rotating behind, clearing all the clouds of dust in its path.

Those large brooms were attached to bamboo sticks, which were rotating anti-clockwise and putting aside all the specks of dust in its path.

