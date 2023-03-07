Whenever we think of deserts, pictures of the Sahara or the Thar start flashing in our minds. And we always associate deserts with hot and arid climates, camels, no or little rain, and the vast sand dunes, stretching for miles and miles. But do you know that there is a desert in the world which is so small that it can be crossed in just a few steps?

The name of this desert is Carcross desert and it is located in the Yukon region in Canada. It is often referred to as the “world’s smallest desert," as it covers an area of only 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometres). Despite its small size, the Carcross Desert is a unique and interesting natural feature, as it is situated in a region that is otherwise characterised by forests and mountains.

The name of the desert was derived from the name of the village Carcross. It is said that this village was inhabited by people around 4,500 years ago. People live here even today, but this desert has become like a puzzle. Unlike other deserts, the Carcross desert witnesses snowfall. Isn’t that an interesting fact? It is present at a very high altitude and the temperature here remains much lower compared to other deserts. Despite its desert-like appearance, the Carcross desert is home to a number of plant and animal species that have adapted to harsh and dry conditions.

No one has been able to solve this puzzle as to how such a small desert was formed. One opinion is that there used to be a lake here and after drying out, it became a desert. On the other hand, some people believe that due to the sandy winds, the desert has been formed here.

Even scientists have not been able to find out the exact reason for this and research is going on continuously. Now whatever may be the reason behind this, this place attracts a lot of visitors every year. It is a popular tourist attraction, with visitors coming to explore the sandy landscape, hike the nearby trails and learn about the unique ecology of the area.

