Cheese biryani is here on Desi Internet; pack your bags because it’s over for all of us. Word on the streets is that the end is near and the farthest limit of culinary abominations has been reached. Hereafter, no bizarre food combo that the Internet comes up with can scare Desi foodies anymore. Cheese has been a staple ingredient in ruining many popular Indian street food items. Adding more cheese can’t always be the solution.

A Desi woman cooked a triple layer dum biryani with tomato gravy, palak gravy and spicy paneer tikka. So far so good, right? Enter: generous amounts of grated cheese. The process to create the dish involves layering the gravies and the tikka with rice in the middle- all of them cooked separately and put in an oven vessel. Then comes the cheese topping and then the whole thing is cooked “dum biryani" style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desis evidently don’t take their biryani lightly. Online food delivery platform Swiggy released the 7th edition of its annual trends report last year and chicken biryani emerged as the most ordered dish on the platform. According to the report, chicken biryani topped the charts as the most-ordered dish on the app for the seventh year in a row. “The dish showed its ‘Asli dum’ with a mind-boggling 137 Biryanis being ordered per minute; that’s 2.28 Biryanis per second," read Swiggy’s annual trends report.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here