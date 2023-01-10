This 'Dil Chahta Hai' Scene Hits Different as You Grow Older and Millennials are Feeling it

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna was a cultural phenomenon when it released back in 2001 and now, over two decades later, people are still not over it. Not only does the nostalgic value of older films increase as audiences age, but also different aspects of films start to present themselves in new light. In such an instance, a Twitter user shared a clip from ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ that hits different as we grow older, take jobs, move cities and slowly drift apart from our friends.

In the scene, Aakash (played by Aamir) passes by what appears to be a college in his car where he imagines seeing Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) sitting by the steps. For a moment, he also appears to see a version of himself standing next to them and smiling at the version of him in the car. This is, in fact, the scene that ultimately leads upto the iconic reunion scene among the three friends.

“When you are in your 40s.., this scene from Dil Chahta Hai.. strikes a different chord about life [sic]," the Twitter user wrote. “When you grow up and realize your younger self is too distant from you. You know that you are not in your 20s or early 30s anymore, and all the flashbacks come back and you miss the simpler times. This is what this scene stands for me," wrote another. “Specially, when you are not in touch with people who were once your best buddies…. Life and priorities change with time!!" another said. Many said that they were feeling the same even in their thirties or mid-twenties.

You could consider this your sign to call up a long lost friend!

