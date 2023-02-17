Some dogs have the habit of chasing their tails, others love burying their food. Bindi the Dog is different. She has an insane love of keeping herself informed. That’s correct, Bindi’s habit is that she loves watching the news. The adorable fur baby has her own Instagram page that is run by her human parents. They have shared clips of Bindi glued to the television for her morning updates. Recently, a clip of hers gained traction on social media when her human parent shared a montage of Bindi never missing a day of the news. In the caption, they shared that the informed doggo has a love affair with the CHCH Morning Live. Since people loved the story series of the fur baby watching the news daily, they decided to give this adorable habit a permanent spot in the page’s feed. Bindi was seen checking out what was going on in the world, without fail, every morning.

Naturally, since the clip blew up, the host of CHCH’s Feel Good Time in Morning Live session, Tim Bolen witnessed Bindi’s love for news. He decided to surprise the dog by featuring her on the show. If you thought her montage of watching the news every day was adorable, just wait until you witness her watching herself appear on the screen. At first, the dog was seen casually lounging in her regular spot, nothing seems out of the ordinary. Then it happens. She first notices her human mom’s voice on the screen, intrigued, she sits up will all her attention on the television. Then Bindi watches herself appear on the television. Needless to say, she could not trust her eyes.

The internet was in awe of the fur baby having a shocking moment of watching herself on the screen. Many remarked that she must be having an existential crisis of her being in the living room watching herself on the television doing the exact same thing. An Instagram user wrote, “Bindi needs her own segment on the news now please."

Another comment read, “Oh my goodness! This is the content the internet needs right now. Thank you Bindi for being so dang precious and such an avid news watcher."

“She was looking at you like do you see? That’s me. So stinking cute," wrote another user.

If you were not already in love with Bindi, you might after knowing all the adorable pastimes this American Village Dog has. With HuggleHounds Fleece Ball as her favourite toy, Bindi is always on her paws to protect her family from any stray horses that appear on television. When she has a time off from providing protection, she loves running circles around her little fur sister Rosie. Finally, the most important task Bindi has been assigned herself is to be a dedicated little spoon to any human who is looking for one.

