Videos and pictures featuring pet parents and their dogs are one of the most loved segments on the internet. Adding yet another video to its long list of adorable interactions, the internet has brought forth a clip of a conversation between a woman and her dog. FYI: It was over a phone call. Oh, and, the video has spread like wildfire on social media. So much so that it has even impressed Bollywood actress Tabu.

The video opens with Guddu the dog patiently listening to the woman on the phone. Wondering why the call was made? The dog was missing her human. No, we aren’t crying, you are. The woman, after listening to the whole incident, can be heard trying to console Guddu. After a few seconds, he tilts his head. Here comes the best part. After listening to the woman’s voice, the dog starts howling to let her know that he is missing her. Watch the video here:

Within no time, the clip prompted a barrage of users to react. A user wrote, “Dogs are the best form of life on earth!" Another commented, “They have so many emotions."

The clip went so viral that a few celebrities also took to the comments section. Beginning with Tabu, who was stunned to witness Guddu’s emotions and wrote, “Oh my God!" and ended with red heart eyes emoticons. Tabu’s Drishyam co-star Ishita Dutta wrote, “Awww." Indian playback singer and rapper Dino James dropped a heart emoticon. Splitsvilla fame Akash Choudhary claimed “This made my day," and ended with a heart emoticon.

So far, the video has been played more than four million times.

