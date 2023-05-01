This Dreamy Paragliding View Of Iceland Canyons Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Humans cannot fly until they decide to paraglide and turn the dream of floating in clouds a reality. One thing that makes paragliding worthwhile is the fascinating view from the air, be it experiencing nature’s enigmatic beauty or floating over the city’s tallest skyscrapers. If you are an admirer of paragliding activities, then this scenic bird-eye view from Iceland is sure to make your heart flutter. With soothing music playing in the background, the stunning scenery captivates green lush canyons, whose beauty is accentuated by a spectacular waterfall.

The majestic visual tour looks straight out of a fairytale, while nature’s breathtaking magic remains unmissable. Taken from the point of view of a paraglider, the picturesque view also contains birds flying over the exquisite sight as another paraglider floats in the distance. For many, just looking at the rejoicing view of mother nature can have a calming effect.

Watch the video here:

While paragliding itself is an unforgettable experience, for this glider it became more special when an uninvited guest decided to join the session. Previously, a similar scenic paragliding clip captured green landscapes from high above. But what made it special was the adorable intrusion of a black vulture. In the viral clip, the glider was initially flying right above the bird. As soon as the latter’s attention fell on the human, it quickly spanned its wing to land in the tail steering of the equipment.

The moment when the bird perched itself near the glider’s feet got captured by the camera. The view was so unbelievable that the clip spread like wildfire on the internet. The black vulture was spotted pecking supposedly in search of food, while the human in a wholesome moment pats the bird gently.

Watch the video:

At one point, the paraglider also can be heard hooting in excitement and talking to the bird. While the vulture enjoys the free lift, the duo enjoys one another’s company before the video comes to an end. As soon as the video surfaced online, it left users equal parts surprised and delighted. The clip has amassed about 37 million views on Twitter.

