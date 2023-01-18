This Eco-Friendly Japanese Train Runs On A Biodiesel Obtained From Ramen Soup

Pollution levels are rising every day. Governments around the world have acknowledged that if they don’t take the necessary measures now, the world will soon move to an irreversible state of doom. From hazardous gaseous emissions by factories to cars or home appliances emitting harmful gases, there are innumerable reasons for pollution levels to rise. But there are places in the world that are already contributing to improving the environment by choosing smarter alternatives. One such example is the open-air sightseeing train in Japan, run by Takachiho Amaterasu Railway Company. The train runs on biodiesel, obtained from ramen soup. Don’t believe us? Read on!

The Times of India reported that the Japanese train runs on biodiesel, made from used cooking oil and lard extracted from discarded ramen soup. Operated in the Miyazaki Prefecture town of Takachiho, the train is popular around the nation for its scenic journey and environmental-friendly fuel choices.

The fuel is made by mixing discarded tempura oil with lard taken from “tonkatsu", or pork bone broth, ramen soup collected from restaurants in a 9:1 ratio. The fuel is then refined using chemicals before being used by the train.

The railway company got interested in biofuel as an environment-friendly option and approached Nishida Shoun, the first transportation company to have developed the fuel. Nishida Shoun is located in the Fukuoka Prefecture town of Shingu.

The cost of the recovered fuel is reportedly the same as diesel, and the biofuel was first tested in June 2022. No black smoke or strong smell from the exhaust was reported, and the engine even started smoothly without having issues running on slopes. The train took its first trip on August 1, 2022, and ever since, the company has never looked back. Locals were stunned to know that ramen soup could help power trains.

When the train took its first journey, the platform was filled with the aroma of a Chinese restaurant preparing stir-fried dishes.

