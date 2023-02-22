There’s a reason Shah Rukh Khan is called the king of romance. His characters in movies, his smile and his personality have earned him a massive fan following across all age groups around the world. One such fan is a Twitter user’s grandmother who has a ‘forever crush’ on the Badshah of Bollywood. The video shows the user having an adorable conversation with his Baa (grandmother) as she sips on a hot cup of tea. He asks her about her crush and she reveals in Gujarati that it used to be actor Dharmendra but now, it is Shah Rukh Khan.

The now-viral clip begins with the elderly woman casually sipping on hot tea. Her grandson asks her in Gujarati, “Baa, who is your crush?" He also explains the meaning of crush to her. Instantly and very adorably, she responds, “Earlier it was Dharmendra and now it is Shah Rukh Khan." The second name leaves Bhavsar absolutely surprised. He further asks, “What about Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh?" and she simply nods her head in disagreement. He adds, “What do you like about Shah Rukh Khan?" and she replies, “I just like him. I love his acting." She also finds the actor charming.

Bhavsar shared the video with a sweet caption, “Turns out Shah Rukh Khan is my Baa’s forever crush! Hope this reaches him" and he tagged the star.

Check out the tweet here:

The video of the elderly woman confessing her forever crush has won the Internet. Many users on Twitter commented that they feel the same way about Shah Rukh Khan.

A Twitterati wrote in Gujarati which when translated to English reads, “Wow Baa you have won my heart."

Another tweet read, “Aww. She is such a cutie!"

A comment read, “So cute. Everyone loves SRK!"

A user gushed about Baa’s video and wrote, “So cute. Shah Rukh sir, she is your most beautiful and sweet fan."

A netizen appreciated Baa’s honesty and wrote, “The best answer is esa koi reason nai hai. Bas pasand hai. Sab reason hi hai (the best answer is there’s no particular reason. I just like him. That, too, is a reason in itself)!"

What do you think about this cute video of Baa?

