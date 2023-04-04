This Face-Off Between Tiger And Indian Gaur Is Not For Faint-Hearted

Social media, in today’s time, has become our one-stop destination for all things trending. Be it a bizarre food trend or a thrilling face-off between a lion and a buffalo, the videos never fail to attract our attention. Now, we have a tiger- Indian gaur face-off video shared by Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Supriya Sahu. In the video, a majestic tiger can be seen running after its prey. The clip shows how the gaur manages to escape the tiger by running with all its might. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Survival in the wild is challenging for both the Prey and the Predator video- shared on social media."

Advertisement

The bone-chilling video has gained traction on Twitter with over 250,000 views in just a few hours. Many users have praised the gaur for showing tremendous tenacity and presence of mind. Some have expressed their amazement at seeing the two beasts in full flight.

One user wrote, “To outrun a tiger with perhaps 2x tiger’s weight is no mean feat of energy and power."

Another user replied, “Good to see the buffalo survived. I know it is the law of nature. But I always sympathise with the prey always."

“Rare sighting. Tigers normally do not charge at such a mighty Indian Gaur. They both avoid each other out of respect for each other’s power or perhaps fear," read another tweet.

Advertisement

IAS officer Supriya Sahu is quite active on Twitter and often shares intriguing wildlife content. Last month, she shared a wonderful video of how an enterprising tribe made life-size elephant models out of lantana.

She tweeted, “Wonderful visit to a remote unit in Gudalur where young tribals are making life size elephant models out of lantana - an invasive species. About 100 tribals are creating magic with their hands. Win win as it creates local livelihood opportunities & helps in lantana removal video."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here