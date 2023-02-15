A baby from the UK was born with a unique heart-shaped birthmark. Identified to be Jorgia Welch, the birthmark which is dubbed as a fitting symbol of love sits on the left side of her tummy in line with her baby button. According to LadBible, Jorgia was born in February last year via a planned c-section. Hailing from Stroke-on-Trent, England, her parents Jayne and Joe were reportedly told that the unique birthmark will likely disappear with age but that’s not the case.

After a year, the heart shape has only grown in proportion and also remains clearly visible. While opening up about the birthmark, Jorgia’s mom stated that they couldn’t believe it when it was first spotted, just like them, even the pediatrician was quite amazed. Describing the shape of the mark, the mom explained initially it was just a little red heart-shaped figure that’s only grown bigger over time. She added that the doctors also believed the mark would disappear and fade.

“Jorgia is growing up quickly, it’s grown with her and in perfect proportion. She is very cheeky and so funny and Joe is smitten with her. She is a real daddy’s girl," said the mother.

The unique tattoo has made the baby quite popular in her vicinity. Seemingly, everyone who meets Jorgia wants to catch a glimpse of the mark. The mom claims that her daughter is known as ‘the little girl with the perfect love heart.’ Moreover, the baby’s parents felt quite relieved that it was just a birthmark and there wasn’t any medical concern attached to it. The mom continued, “It’s just a beautiful and unique part of her."

Almost after a year, the little girl has begun to recognize her red birthmark and is also quite fascinated by it. The mom revealed Jorgia tries to poke, pinch, and even take it off during bathing sessions. The parents always attempt to explain to the baby it is a part of her. Jorgia’s mom has gotten so attached to the birthmark that she’s planning to get a similar pattern inked in herself. “I would like to get a matching tattoo in the same place," she said. The mom hopes that the birthmark stays with the toddler even when she grows older. The baby will celebrate her first birthday next week.

