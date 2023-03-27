Going on a fishing trip with friends can be a rejuvenating experience to take a break from your mundane life. But this man’s fishing session turned out to be one of the most hilarious and memorable moments of his life. A video of their outdoor trip has gone viral on social media. The video featured one of them facing the azure water as he stands toward the edge of the boat, holding a fishing rod. Unbeknownst to the man, his friend who’s standing behind him is about to play a funny prank.

The man with the rod appears to be entirely focused on catching fish as his friend is captured pulling the back end of the rod. Every time, the rod is pulled, the man, busy with the fishing, end up believing that he has got a catch. He reels the rod only to find it empty. Once again when the rod gets pulled, the man gets excited to see what he’s caught, but the result is nothing every time. The prankster is seen cracking up behind about the funny scenario.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over eight lakh views on the micro-blogging site leaving a barrage of users to break into a fit of laughter. One of them wrote, “Imma do this to my dad next time. Lol."

Another commented, “Lol, that’s a dirty trick."

One more joined, “He’s a menace for that."

Meanwhile, some users also found the video to be staged and fake. Previously, a video of an endless shampoo prank ended up leaving Twitter to erupt in a fit of laughter. The clip showed a muscular man standing under an outdoor shower trying to rinse off the shampoo. But another man who’s standing above the water source continues to keep pouring more shampoo onto the former’s head.

The muscular man bends his neck trying to free himself from the endless sea of shampoo foam eventually turning frustrated when unable to do so. He screams at the top of his lungs, but the prankster continues to do his bid. The well-built person keeps him right under the shower nozzle only to be slathered with more shampoo. Take a look:

Even toward the end of the clip, the man never discovers anything about the presence of the prankster.

