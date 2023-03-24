Cats are often seen as aloof, independent animals who don’t show big displays of affection. If you are one of those who also believed this, this viral video might prove you wrong. Honestly, this clip of a ‘furr-fect’ friendship will leave you smiling. Wondering what’s so special about the video? Well, it shows a cat’s adorable friendship with a bunny. The two animals are seen cuddling each other and staying close, as if they cannot imagine their life without one another. These two pals are surely going to give you some buddy goals. The clip was shared by an account called Buitengebieden and showed the two animals enjoying each other’s company. Watch:

The adorable video left Twitter users grinning, with many pointing out the similarity between the kitty and the bunny. “Aww so cute… they have the same colors too! Interesting," a comment read.

Many people called the two adorable animals “twins".

“Similar colors, temperaments and travel modes- they both can hop," one user wrote.

Some were all praises for the “adorably precious furriendship."

Others narrated their experiences of owning a cat and a rabbit as pets. “I had a pair (cat and bunny) like that. The two took turns chasing each other and went to sleep nose to nose in the grass," one person said.

Some users just couldn’t get enough of the “furr-fect" friendship of the animals.

This is not the only instance where an adorable friendship between different species has melted hearts. Previously, a clip of a cat cuddling with a rabbit made the internet go aww. In the clip, the two cute animals can be seen snuggling together in a basket-shaped bed.

Watch the clip here:

Another clip that made Twitter users gush about the bond between different animals captured a dog jumping into a pond to save a cat who had fallen into the water. The dog wasted no time in jumping after its feline friend, helping it onto its back and jumping out of the water with the cat in tow.

“A dog dives to save his scared cat friend who has fallen into the water," wrote the Twitter user sharing the footage.

Did these heart-warming clips bring a smile to your face as well?

