This Gabon Contortionist Was Once Mocked For His Unique Skills, And Now...

People often show skills on social media that are near-impossible to imitate. Jaures Kombila from Gabon has shared his skills of twisting around like a rubber. His amazingly flexible body has taken the internet by storm, but the contortionist suffered stigma as a child because of his unusual abilities.

Kombila has now begun to establish himself — thanks to social media — and trains others as professional contortionists to bend their bodies in ways he can. Talking to BBC, Jaures says that it is not as simple. He revealed he was made fun of and even boycotted by his community.

However, now people realise that it is a lifestyle and an unusual skill. Audience around the world sees his videos online and calls him to do shows, helping him with his livelihood.

Advertisement

Jaures has been proficient at his art since the age of seven and said that his body is so flexible that he can bend any way he wants, and it is like an elastic rubber band. He can fully rotate his arms, legs and head up to 180 degrees in any direction and says that he is still continuously improving so that he can put this art form in front of people in a better way.

Jaures said – “Sometimes I can even put my leg on my neck. This has happened because of practice. However, my family does not see this as a livelihood. Even my mother gets disappointed at times. But I am happy."

Jaures is also popular on social media such as TikTok and feels like social media has helped him make his community and people around the world understand that what he does is not witchcraft, but rather a skill, an art and a lifestyle. He says that he is grateful for social media and his situation is now much better.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here