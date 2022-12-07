This Girl Selling Aloo Tikki on The Streets of Punjab Has Gone Viral on The Internet, Here's Why

Food is something which connects people around the world. Whether it’s a food video or a serving, it can spread immense joy and make the experience memorable. In a recent incident, a food vlogger chanced upon an eatery in Punjab that sells chaat. While the food definitely caught the attention of the vlogger, it is the woman making the chaat that garnered traction online and left many impressed.

A food vlogging Instagram account called Sahi Hai came across a unique eatery where a young girl was selling chaat on the streets of Punjab’s Bagh Gali, Moga. In the video, the girl can be seen serving her customers a plate of aloo tikki. As per the vlogger, she has been doing it for the past 17 years. Soon the video garnered many views and now has over two lakh likes.

In the video, she was dressed in a loose T-shirt and pants and had her hair tied up. The caption read, “Girl Dressed as Sardarji sells Street Food in Punjab".

Check out the video here-

The netizens flocked to the comment section. One of the users got nostalgic about this eatery and wrote, “Born and raised in Cali, but These alu tikkis are incomparable to anything else. And yes she’s been there that long! Every time I see alu tikkis in the USA, I always mention that they are nothing compared to theirs. They used to be on the street selling and they’ve expanded a lot over the years. So nice to see this thanks for sharing!"

Another user reacted to the video and commented, “Hats off to hard work. Probably adds additional protection".

A netizen expressed her pride as she said, “We are proud of you my lovely! Keep it up! Missing these days. I love my Moga."

While another user commented on the taste of the food served by the eatery. The user wrote, “Tikki bhi amazing hoti hai. Khai hai humne. Kaam bhi fab aur khana bhi fab."

What do you of the video?

