The world is still hooked on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR. And the frenzy doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. From Virat Kohli giving a whirl to Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s hook step to the Norwegian dance group adding their twist to the peppy number, the Naatu Naatu fever is ruling the world. Now, the latest inclusion to that long list of viral clips is this killer performance by a young girl dancing to the chartbuster. The girl, who is identified as Harnidh Kaur Sandhu, has impressed the Internet with her impeccable energy and dance skills.

The now-viral video came to light after Harnidh posted it on her Instagram account with the caption “Naatu Naatu fever". The video opens by showing the girl, decked in a white T-shirt atop black tights, performing with elastic shoulder braces. Ditching the trend of copying just the hook steps on the main lines, she simply slayed every dance move.

Watch the video here:

Now, the comments section is flooded with several users appreciating Harnidh for her impeccable performance. Harnidh is so amazing that a few even claimed that she should also get an Oscar. One user commented, “You have always amazed everyone with your dance, Harnidh!! Love of love from Chennai.. Keep going." Another commented, “Inko bhi Oscar dedo bhai." A Third user commented, “Superb outstanding awesome dance, Above all expressions and smiling face mind blowing.. keep it up."

Of course, Harnidh isn’t the first to give a whirl to the Naatu Naatu fever. Earlier this month, a girl named Olga Manassyan left the internet awe-struck with her euphoric move. While sharing her video, Olga wrote in the caption, “Rate this dance from 1-10! This dance and song were so memorable at the Oscars this year, I couldn’t resist but learn the dance!"

The Oscar-winning track features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR performing a high-energy dance routine. It belongs to RRR, which apart from Ram Charan and JR. NTR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. While Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj sang the track, MM Keeravani composed it. In addition, Chandrabose stunningly penned the lyrics of the song.

