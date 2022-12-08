This Girl’s Twitter Thread About Losing Friends in Your 20s Has Given Desis a Reality Check

It is usually said that your 20s are the most important years of your life as they shape you as a person. With this, you meet a lot of new people and also lose people who have always been close to you. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Gurpriya started a thread where she talked about the realities of losing friends and the loneliness that it brings. “It’s a feeling that I think most people in their 20s will relate to today than any other generation before them. Perhaps because we’re more migratory than people before us were. Over the years, I have lost many close friends - sometimes life happened, sometimes Canada (lol)," she wrote.

Deeming it as a “silent killer," she wrote that enough is talked about heartbreak from love and how to cope with that. However, the real loss is the loss of a friend because then there is no social conversation around it and you never really understand how to express what you feel.

Advertisement

“It is said that money can’t buy love, but it can to some extent still buy you intimacy. A paid subscription on Bumble can still assure you a date night. However, there is no recourse for finding a good friend instantly," she wrote.

Have a look at the thread:

Advertisement

It has now gone viral with netizens all across the world getting a reality check. “Nothing’s worse than losing friends, for whatever reason and not being able to make new ones! Over time you just accept it and move on till a time comes when you realise that you’re too lazy/introvertish/old to make new friends. It’s not a nice place to be at." commented a Twitter user.

Advertisement

Another person wrote, “I’ve lived in most cities. Mostly before I went to college. Friendships didn’t last. Now I have some amazing people. But the sad part is. We cannot be together due to career and a lot of other factors. It’s just sad. But we gotta move and live. Life goes on right."

Comparing it with a breakup, one person commented, “Losing friends is worse than breakups. With breakups, you get to cry and despair and mourn. Losing good friends is not as dramatic. Daily calls become weekly and then monthly and slowly, you realise that they won’t be a big part of your life like you thought."

“I can relate to this. I have lost so many friends lately specially in these two years of pandemic. To be honest, it really hurts but the positive side is that I am closer to my mother than ever before because I found a friend in her. Now she is my movie and travel buddy," wrote another Twitter user.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here