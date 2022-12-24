This Grandpa's Secret Library Inside a 'Narnia' Wardrobe is Out of This World

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to have a secret room in your home? When we watch movies like Narnia, which has a secret door that leads to a new realm, we are captivated by the concept alone, although in practice, it may be tough to pull off. A video that has lately gone viral on the Internet shows an old man’s secret room hidden behind an antique-looking wardrobe similar to that shown in the film Narnia.

The video begins with the grandpa opening his wardrobe which looks like any other normal wardrobe with clothes hanging in it. But as the video progresses, we can see him opening a secret door at the back of the wardrobe which opens into a library. It’s not just any dull, dim room. Instead, it looks like a room out of a movie like Harry Potter with all the lighting, decorations and even a fully decked-up Christmas Tree to top it all.

The room looks like a perfect mix of traditional and modern with a fireplace and woodwork that is in total contrast to the room that was shown at the beginning of the video. It truly looks like someone walked into a different dimension.

The video shared by Twitter user Pariss Athena was accompanied by a tweet that read “I want something like this in my next house." The text in the video reads, “My Grandpa has a Narnia Library." The viral video has received over 4.4 million views and has left social media users manifesting for such a room in their future houses in the comments section.

One user taking inspiration from the idea wrote, “This is future goals for a private study to just vibe in."

Another user commented, “Pure Harry Potter vibes."

“A secret door, library, bar, fireplace, and desk to write at. Must have this," read a comment.

This idea of concealing a room behind a wardrobe can be your thing if you have a room in your home that you don’t want anyone to know about.

