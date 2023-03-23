A clip of youngsters chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside a cafe in Gurugram has been receiving wide appreciation on Twitter. The jamming session attracted the attention of several passers-by, some of whom stopped to join the group. According to the news agency ANI, a few youngsters meet outside the same cafe every Tuesday for chanting the mantra. For those who don’t know, Lord Hanuman was born to Kesari and Anjana on a full moon day of a Chaitra month on a Tuesday. Hence, devotees consider this day of the week auspicious to worship him.

Now, this group has come up with a unique and modern way to showcase their devotion to Lord Hanuman. It doesn’t involve going to a temple, instead, they simply gather at a local cafe to chant the holy mantra to generate positive spiritual energy. A few in the group also play guitar and dholak to add a modern twist to Hanuman Chalisa. A pan view of the performance also showcases passers-by watching the group in utter fascination. Take a look at it here:

The post has garnered over 1.6 million views and over thirty-nine thousand likes, leaving many awestruck. A user commented, “Heavy jam and great to see young people embracing their culture compared to those sell-outs."

Another wrote, “Now, that’s the real youth of India. And all along all of us, in every sphere have deciphered them wrong and catered to them equally wrong. Truly, that’s the changing Indian youth. Henceforth, cater to them rightfully what they like."

One more joined, “Felt great to see young people sincerely coming out for devotional music and prayer."

Meanwhile, a user said, “This is what is needed after a long hour office. All stress and tension are released after listening to it."

“So so beautiful! And amazing to notice that most of them are not wearing shoes while chanting. God bless them!" read another comment.

The name of the local cafe remains undisclosed as of yet.

