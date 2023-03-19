Banaskantha: When most people think of a crematorium, they likely imagine a somber and depressing place, associated with death and grief. However, a crematorium in Disa, Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, is challenging that perception with its beauty and amenities.

Spread over 14 bigha (12,000 sq.ft) and costing between ₹5-7 crores, the Disa crematorium has been designed to be a final resting place for loved ones. However, its beauty and unique features have also made it a popular destination for other events. Even though the work on the crematorium is 80% complete, it has already attracted many visitors who come for picnics, pre-wedding photo shoots, and even birthday celebrations.

Located on the banks of Banas river, the Disa crematorium boasts a grand entrance that resembles a resort or a place where big celebrations are held. The structure itself is a dome-like cement building used for pyres, with a separate area designated for the cremation of children. In addition to the cremation area, the crematorium also includes a prayer hall, a library for the elderly, a large garden, a children’s play area, a memorial complex, bathrooms, lavatories, and other facilities.

The designers of the crematorium have not neglected the rural population either. The campus includes paintings that depict rural life, a well, and facilities for rainwater harvesting.

The crematorium is divided into two main areas: one dedicated entirely to cremation and the other reserved for picnics and other events. Despite its main purpose, the beauty and serenity of the crematorium have made it a popular destination for people who wish to celebrate joyous occasions.

While the Disa crematorium is not yet fully complete, its fame has already spread far and wide. Visitors pay a cremation fee of just one rupee, which is a considerable relief for those who may have struggled to afford the expense otherwise.

Overall, the Disa crematorium is challenging people’s perceptions of what a crematorium can be. Its beauty and amenities have made it a popular destination for events other than cremations. The designers have gone the extra mile to make it a place of solace, even for those who are not mourning the loss of a loved one. The crematorium is a testament to the power of design to transform spaces and challenge expectations.

