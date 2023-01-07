This Heart-Warming Video Of A Mama Deer Helping Her Newborn Cross The Road Is Viral

Be it human or animal, a mother always stays by her child in dangerous circumstances. A mother is the first one who rushes to help their child, without any second thought. This is the reason why mothers have been described as the biggest warriors. Recently, one video went viral, where a mother deer can be seen helping her newborn baby cross the road. Her affection for her baby has won the Internet’s hearts. This clip has been shared by the Instagram account ViralHog. Seeing the love and affection shared by the mother-child duo, viewers were left feeling emotional. “Watch this mama deer help her newborn struggling to cross the road," reads the caption.

The video has been shot on a road, passing through a forest. A newborn deer is seen walking on the road on a dark night. The person who shot the video seems to have done it while sitting in a car. He has lit his car’s front lights, so the deer can see the way. But the animal was repeatedly falling on the road and was unable to cross it. Seeing this, the mother deer ran to save it. The deer comes on the road in fear because she feels her baby is in danger, because of the car’s presence in the vicinity. Then she goes to the child, licks him and picks him up, and helps him across the road along with her.

Many people have shared their feedback by commenting on it. One person thanked the driver sitting in the car, who kept patience and gave the deer a chance to help the fawn. While many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

