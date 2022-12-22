This Heartwarming Video of Young Girls Dancing to Dhol Has 5 Million Views

The wedding season is here and many videos have already found their place on social media. But this one will surely bring a smile to your face. The video shows two little girls dancing to the beats of dhol even though they were not invited to the wedding. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Ilqa Parveen.

In the short clip, two young girls, dressed in pink, can be seen sitting outside when they notice a baraat passing by. They just couldn’t stop shaking their legs to the dhol beats. One of the girls stands up and begins dancing, nudging the other to join her. The caption of the video read, “Get up, show them what I teach you"

The video has amassed over 48 million views as of now. On watching this video, social media users just couldn’t keep calm and went on to pen sweet messages for the girls. One of the users wrote, “Even World Champion Dancers and choreographers can’t compete with them." Another user wrote, “Hahahahahaha! When one of the two starts doing some bullshit and encourages the other to follow." A third user tagged their friends and wrote, “This is going to be y’all at my wedding. Better be as enthusiastic as them."



Earlier, a video of a girl named Ayesha went viral as she danced to the song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding. The video has garnered over 18 million views ever since it was shared online. Post her video, many celebrities and fans hopped on the song and shared their clips online.

