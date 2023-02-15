Nature is truly amazing in a lot of ways. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer shared a series of tweets, highlighting a beautiful love story featuring a hornbill bird pair. The pictures and video captured by the officer showcase the beautiful journey of the birds, as they raise their children. The video opens with a male Hornbill passing food and feeding his partner with help of his beak, who has sealed herself inside their home so she can nest their children.

“Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeds the female, who has locked herself in the nest to raise the kids. This he will do for a few months, daily," the caption in the video read.

The IFS officer also shared a picture of a Wreathed Hornbill couple. He mentioned that Hornbills are known as ‘Gardener Of The Forest;’ and in India, there are 9 species of Hornbills found.

He also added, “They move together and live very long. When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest. It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest."

The officer then added a picture of the nest and stated that the pair seal the nest with whatever material is available and leave a small crack open for food.

“Now time will test them. The lady will stay inside for the next 3-4 months with just a small opening in the nest. Looking outside and waiting for her husband with food. Soon kids are out of eggs, more food is required," he wrote.

While the female Hornbill is nesting, the male “will roam around the forest" in search of food. As the children grow, he has to increase the frequency of the trips. This becomes his daily job, as he needs to feed his family.

The job of the male Hornbill doesn’t end here. According to the man, he also protects the nest, while he tries to find the best figs.

“Not all fruits are delivered, some simply get dropped on the floor while the exchange takes place. They swallow the fruits as whole and in this process the seeds are taken to long distances. If male doesn’t come or gets poached, the family dies waiting. That is the hardest part," the officer added.

The officer concluded the story by sharing photos of seeds spread by the Hornbills. He said that after having the fruits, they spread the seeds around the forest — especially where there are nests. That’s why they are called ‘Gardener Of The Forest’.

Isn’t it an interesting yet beautiful story?

