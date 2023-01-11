This Indian City Features Among 'Eater' Food Destinations For 2023 and It's a Sweet Surprise

Food website ‘Eater’ listed their top 11 culinary destinations to add to your bucket list in 2023 and an Indian city glowed among the destinations. Kolkata cemented its position as a culinary melting pot on the list amid other cities across the world- Tamaki Makaurau, Asheville, Albuquerque, Guatemala City, Cambridge, Dakar, Halland, Sardinia, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City. Apart from just “hit lists and must-try dishes", ‘Eater’ took into account history of food, culture, people and environments in coming up with these 11 cities for their list.

That certainly checks out when it comes to Kolkata- anyone who has visited the city knows that it likes to do things its own way when it comes to culinary pursuits, starting from spicy Chinese street food, each phuchka seller on every street-corner making it a different way, to an endless range of sweets, the globally acclaimed rosogolla being not the least of them.

Check out the full ‘Eater’ list here:

Taste Atlas also recently revealed the top 50 dishes from the entire world. While the list includes delicacies from all across the world, there is not much mention of Indian dishes. The ranking is completely based on audience votes. The list has been topped by a Japanese dish called Kare. India’s Shahi Paneer is also in the list and is ranked at number 28. The dish has received 4.66 points.

Many were upset about it after the list was released last year. Taking to Twitter, many expressed their concern as to why Shahi Paneer was included in the list but not anything else. “I can totally get behind Indian cuisine being at no. 5 in the best cuisines in b the world. But surely we have better dishes than shahi paneer at no. 28?!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Yeh kya hain I guess the people who have selected Shahi Paneer as the winning dish have never had Chicken Biryani, Chicken Tikka, Chicken Tandoori, etc for sure!!!!!"

