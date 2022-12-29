This Indian Company Fines Employees Rs 1 Lakh for Disturbing Co-workers on Leave

In this fast pace of life, a well-deserved break from work and office can boost productivity to new heights. But urgent work calls, texts, and emails often tend to spoil an employee’s personal break or vacation. To tackle this problem, an Indian firm has introduced a new clause in their company policy that makes their staff liable for a fine worth Rs. 1 lakh if they’re caught disturbing co-workers on leave. The clause is adapted to address the important issue of proving employees with an uninterrupted break.

It is the Indian fantasy sports company Dream11 that created this ‘dream come true’ regulation that they call the ‘Dream11 Unplug.’ The policy suggests that the staff of the firm can entirely unplug themselves from work for a whole week. This means that they’ll be free from receiving any kind of phone call, email, slack, WhatsApp groups, or chat. The new policy was announced by the company in a statement that was published on LinkedIn.

“At Dream11, we lock the ‘Dreamster’ out of all Stadium communication channels, including Slack, emails, and even WhatsApp groups," read the statement. While explaining the policy, the company said that it was made to ensure that their employees aren’t disturbed by work-related issues when they’re spending some quality time with their families. The firm believes that this might not only provide their staff with a well-earned relaxing time but also boost their quality of life and productivity.

“The Dreamster is unplugged. We do this to ensure that no one from the Dreamster’s working environment can get in touch with them while they enjoy their well-earned vacation. Because we believe that spending quality time with loved ones or just relaxing completely on vacation may substantially boost the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general, and more," the company stated.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/take-break-breathe-relax-dream11-unplugged-dream11

The founders of the company Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth, during their previous interaction with CNBC, claimed that any staff who is caught disturbing their co-worker on Unplug leave will be charged a fine of Rs. 1 lakh. Notably, anyone in the company can sign out from the company’s system for a week, be it the bosses or freshers.

