Ever since the alarming climate change has been brought to the attention of the world, people are finding unique ways to do their part in helping make a change. Now a Pune-based company has come up with a unique idea to not only help in waste recycling but are doing it in style. WITHOUT built by Ashaya is a social enterprise that is now on its way to “reimagining waste". They are turning the plastic gathered with packets of chips into chic sunglasses. How are they doing that? In a clip shared on YouTube, the social enterprise has introduced the world to the ‘world’s first’ recycled sunglasses from packets of chips.

They shared that WITHOUT has been working for the past two years in a small laboratory in Pune to figure out a way to recycle the multi-layered waste that is impossible to recycle into these sunglasses. They also shared that the social enterprise is using the money to help the waste pickers better and help their children get the education they deserve. Check it out here:

On their official website, WITHOUT has mentioned that this is not created just out of packets of chips. In fact, they are recycling all kinds of “impossible-to-recycle" multi-layered plastic packaging also known as MLP. These include chocolate wrappers, milk packets, and essentially any flexible packaging.

Currently, zero per cent of MLP is recycled globally. The sad reality is that it all gets dumped in some landfills or oceans. Needless to say, this plays a huge part in the ongoing climate crisis.

Talking about how this has been achieved, WITHOUT has shared that they chemo-mechanically extract materials from the waste products by the use of their patent-pending technology and convert them into sunglasses. They are also able to create coasters out of it too. They are certain that this is just the beginning.

They have also shared the social impact of this great initiative. The waste pickers who help them create these sunglasses all have part-time contracts with the company. While most of them cannot really read, the social enterprise has made sure their kids can. These workers also do not have email addresses, so Ashaya makes sure to give them printed copies of their monthly payslips.

Furthermore, they make sure to use sustainable and plastic-free packaging for their products. These are also delivered in a way that neutralizes the carbon footprint of the delivery. Plus they offer their buyers end-of-life recycling. If the products brought from them break, Ashaya makes sure to pick them up and recycle them in-house.

