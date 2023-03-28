Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for engaging posts on social media, dropped a quiz for foodies online. He shared photos of different thalis that he ‘relished’ recently. And what’s the quiz? Goenka labelled photos A, B,C, D, asking his followers to guess the part of the country that the thalis belonged to. “Recent thalis I have relished. All from different parts of our country. Let’s see how many of these cuisines you can identify!" he wrote in the caption.

Can you guess the different states that each thali belonged to? Well, let’s make it easier for you and give you some hints. The first picture, which is marked A, shows a scrumptious platter with plain rice, veg pulao, gatte ki sabzi, pyaz paratha and a variety of sabzis. Picture B shows plain pulao, gatte ki sabzi, paneer and rajma among others. The third picture that is marked C carries dishes like arbi ke patte ke pakode, which is also called Patedu, patrode or patoru. It also has two different types of paneer dishes, a sabzi made with Bengal gram (Black chickpea) and plain rice. However, the last one should be the easiest to guess this hint. It carries misal pav.

So, can you guess it now?

After many people tried their luck in guessing the right region that the thalis belonged to. A Twitter user seemingly got the answers right. Replying to the original tweet, she wrote, “ A: Sindhi, B: Kashmiri, C: Himachali, D: Maharashtrian. Kamalgatta is common in Sindhi & Kashmiri."

Some users jokingly urged Goenka to avoid the guessing tension by revealing the names of the cities and the restaurants that he visited to relish these thalis. One user commented, “Harshji, reduce the tension… do tell the name of restaurants and the city." And responding to the users, Goenka revealed that actually, he didn’t have to visit any city to relish the dishes, as these thalis were home-cooked meals. The industrialist wrote, “Home."

After knowing that these thalis were prepared at his home, many users urged him to extend them the invites so that they can relish the food with him.

So far, the post has been viewed more than 1.39 lakh times.

