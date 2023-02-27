This Indore Couple Is Trending For Opening Special Dhaba For Dogs

If you are a pet parent, you can definitely understand how important it is to keep an eye on their health status. While taking care of them at home is one option, every pet parent dreams of a place where essential things about their pooches would be taken care of. A place that not only offers healthy food for dogs but also makes sure they are given everything they need to live a healthy life. Therefore, an Indore couple has come up with the idea of Doggy Dhaba. Catering exclusively to dogs, the dhaba is reportedly a unique idea of Balraj Jhala and his wife, to attract furry customers and their human companions.

According to the news agency ANI, Balraj is a passionate dog lover and through his eccentric dhaba, offers food, stays, and birthday celebration options for pooches. From dog tiffin service to dietician and nutrition consultation for the canines, Doggy Dhaba provides it all. The news agency shared a video on YouTube, which shows a glance at the café. With several posters on the property, the video shows that the café is not only open for pet dogs but also welcomes street pooches with open arms. Going by the video, the dhaba provides both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food and also offers stays and birthday celebrations props.

Talking about how he came up with the idea. Balraj revealed in the video that it was the COVID-19 lockdown when he noticed that dogs were also struggling to find food.

He revealed that before establishing his Doggy Dhaba, Balraj used to work in a hotel till 2019 and on his way back home he used to feed street dogs at night. And that was when he came up with the idea. Balraj said, “I have been a dog lover since the beginning. I used to work in a hotel till the year 2019, from where I fed the dogs on the way back home at night. It was then that I got the idea of opening a dhaba for dogs and I opened this dhaba in 2020 along with my wife," reported ANI.

The food in the dhaba ranges from Rs 7 to Rs 500 per day. Apart from making customised cakes for dogs’ birthdays, Balraj revealed that they also have an online presence, through which people can order food while sitting at home. The owner revealed that their café also has facilities to engage dogs in exercises and social activities.

