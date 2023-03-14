We are all aware of the fact that the wastage of food is morally wrong, especially in a country where there is a huge number of people still living below the poverty line. The consequences of wasting food are mostly confined to a rattled conscience since there is no legal reprimand for it. However, you may be surprised to know that a restaurant in Indore fines people for wasting food. If you have ordered food here, you better finish it all off. If you fail to finish and leave behind the food on the table, you will be charged a fine of Rs 50. And customers are warned because this piece of information is pasted on the walls of the restaurant.

The Karnavat restaurant in Indore serves unlimited food for Rs 60. However, people may go overboard due to this and may end up ordering more than they can consume. To discourage this, the Karnavat restaurant charges Rs 50 as a fine for wasting food.

Advertisement

Arvind Singh Karnawat, the owner of the outlet, said that the step was to inculcate the habit of not wasting food among people. He said that the common men needed to understand that farmers prepared their crops with great effort and that there were people in the country who cannot even afford two meals in a day.

Arvind believes he is helping out people by serving unlimited food at a reasonable price but he does not want people to take advantage of it. He also said that after levying the fine, they do not dispose of the food that is left behind by customers. Instead, the food is distributed among the needy, Arvind said.

According to United Nations’ 2021 data, on average, up to 50 kg of food is wasted per person in India every year. On the other hand, in last year’s Global Hunger Index, India ranked 107th out of 121 countries.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here