We often come across videos on social media that trigger strong feelings and make us emotional. Recently, one such heartwarming video of a specially-abled person is making a lot of buzz on the Internet. In the viral clip, the boy can be seen waiting for a bus to arrive. Just after the bus reached the stop, he made his way towards it. The other part of the video shows the bus driver and the conductor greeting the boy, and welcoming him onto the bus.

The video has garnered over 1.1 million views and more than 80K likes, and still counting.

The captain reads, “When Henry started Kindergarten, his concerned mother was unwilling to send his son to ride fearing he would miss her and others would make a joke of his disability. @monikajones7 wrote: Then one day I caught him crying when he saw the bus. It was then I realized that my fears were just that mine… He wanted nothing more than to ride on the damn bus. Now at 16, he opens the front door all by himself and walks down the driveway to wait for his bus every day. The driver and his aide always greet him with a smile".

The text on the video displays, “How’s he greeted by the bus driver".

Several social media users commented on the clip. One user wrote, “Crying. This is beautiful". Another user commented, “Amazing, giving him the independence to be on the bus gave him the courage to grow. Love this for him". The third user commented, “Hey Henry baby! Awwww sounding like my Grandmama". One user also wrote, “Simple act of kindness can change a person’s life. Love this".

