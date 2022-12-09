‘This Is Appalling’: Woman Calls Out British Airways for ‘Dental Implant’ in Meal, Airline Responds

Travelling in an airplane hasn’t been a great experience for many due to the inconveniences that they face while using this mode of transportation. Be it standing for hours to get the luggage after landing or flights getting delayed at the last hour, the issues have not been unusual. Meanwhile, a passenger called out the British Airways after she found a “dental implant" in her food that was served during the flight. Gross!

Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 when she found the gruesome substance in her meal as she was travelling back home to Dubai from London on October 25. However, the passenger took to social media to call out British Airways as she tweeted about the incident on December 4. The tweet had a photo attached of her meal which showed a meal of rice and broccoli with a dental implant on a tissue. She wrote, “British Airways still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107 from London to Dubai on Oct. 25 (we have all our teeth: it’s not ours). This is appalling. I also can’t get through to anyone from your call center."

British Airways responded to the passenger’s tweet, “Hi there, we’re really sorry to see this! Did you give our cabin crew your details for our Customer Relations team to contact you? For security, please send us any personal details by DM." The airline, that was approached later, told The Independent that they’ve been in touch with the customer directly to apologise and investigate the matter urgently.

Such incidents have also been reported earlier. In July, one passenger claimed that they found a severed snake’s head in their meal on SunExpress airline.

