Instances are common where service providers such as shopkeepers, rickshaw drivers, etc., hesitate or even refuse to return Re.1 or Rs. 2 as change, considering the amount to be negligible. Moreover, customers also feel embarrassed to ask for such a small change due to the fear of being looked down upon. However, this is not the case in Mumbai! Recently, a woman shared her experience of receiving the exact change from an auto driver without even having to ask for it. The incident, thus, warmed the hearts of Indian Twitter users, who fell in love with the city and its people a little bit more!

Nidhi Jamwal, a reporter and Managing Director at ‘Gaon Connection’, shared a heartwarming incident that occurred with her in Mumbai on the social media platform. She recounted taking a rickshaw from Andheri Station to her home, and when the meter read Rs. 54, she gave the rickshaw driver Rs. 100 and a Rs. 5 coin. To her surprise, the driver immediately handed over the Re. 1 coin followed by a Rs. 50 currency note. Truly, this act of honesty and kindness is precisely what people refer to when they praise Mumbaikars for their humble and considerate nature.

The Twitter post quickly gained traction online, causing admiration for the city among Desis. “Now I see why people like Bombay.I am curious how is this so different from Delhi & Bangalore…like how," commented a user while another one said, “Bombay make you fall in love because of these little things. Miss all this living in Delhi. I hv always wondered, why can’t Delhi autowallaah follow the rules, use meter and behave like their Mumbai counterparts".

Several people also shared their own experiences that led them to praise the people of Mumbai. One individual shared, “Every time I’ve been to Bombay & taken a local trim on the Western Line, the persons giving the ticket almost got up from their seats & gave me directions after politely giving my change back which in Delhi would be thrown at your face with an expletive for bothering them".

“My daughter once left her school bag in a taxi in Mumbai. I didn’t notice it until we reached our home. I was thinking of ways to get all the books, notebooks updated when the taxi driver knocked on the door. He got the address from her school calendar," added the other.

