Home » BUZZ » ‘This is Milk’: This Chai's Colour Pisses Off Indian Twitter After Man Shares ‘Morning Tea’ Pic

‘This is Milk’: This Chai's Colour Pisses Off Indian Twitter After Man Shares ‘Morning Tea’ Pic

Twitter user shared a picture of his 'morning tea' that didn't sit well with the netizens who cringed at the 'indifferent' Chai colour. While some called it milk, other took a jibe and claimed it to be curd.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 11:19 IST

Delhi, India

Twitterati shares pic of different-coloured Chai and calls it his 'morning tea'. Internet cringes at the Chai colour, claiming it to be 'milk' (Photo Credits: Twitter/@rahulverma08)
Twitterati shares pic of different-coloured Chai and calls it his 'morning tea'. Internet cringes at the Chai colour, claiming it to be 'milk' (Photo Credits: Twitter/@rahulverma08)

Chai is an emotion! It travels through the brain, touches the heart, and satisfies the stomach, all at once. Desis would agree that Chai is more than just a beverage. Chai lovers need no specific time, reason, or place to have their own Cutting. It’s only the colour of the Chai that decides if it would suit the taste of the person having it. And mind you, playing around with Chai’s colour can cost you a dime, and we meant it! This is what a Twitter user tried to do when he shared his ‘morning tea’ pic that didn’t go well with others as they cringed at the Chai’s ‘weird’ colour.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user named Rahul Verma shared a picture of his teacup placed alongside a bun on the plate. The tweet read, “Good morning, morning tea. Aap ke yahan chai ko kya bolte hain (What is it called at your place)." However, its not-so-brown colour didn’t appeal the netizens who called it ‘milk’ or a ‘serious joke on Chai’. In India, the taste of tea is judged on the basis of its colour, which in turn, decides whether it’s a Kadak Chai or not. But this user’s Chai didn’t even match the mere acceptable colour which pissed off the internet completely.

Advertisement

“Sir aap ko bhi Chai bol kar Horlicks thoosa ja raha hai? (Sir are you also being offered Horlicks in the name of tea?) I did that to my kids all their childhood," quipped a user while another one commented, “Chai kaha hai? (Where is Chai?)". One of the comic users replied, “Dahi jaisa dikh raha hai chai (It looks like curd)" and the fourth one stated, “Chai mai Chai Patti dalna Bhool gaye? (Did you forget to put tea leaves in tea?)"

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

What are your views on this version of Chai?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 12, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 11:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks