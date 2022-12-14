This is Not Argentina: Anand Mahindra's Tweet Proves Massive 'Football Fandom' in India

Argentina has advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final after beating Croatia, 3-0. Football fans of the team have been celebrating this iconic win. And now, Anand Mahindra shared a clip on his Twitter handle capturing the happy faces of the fans of team Argentina. Many people can be seen wearing Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi jersey as they raised the country’s flags in the air. Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too, but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running…" Check out the clip here:

Social media users are on board the celebrations for Argentina’s win. Several claimed that even though India might not be playing in the FIFA World Cup, there are several football fans in the country, who are avid watchers. “Sir.. we are a true Football nation.. Even though our team is not playing in the World Cup, millions of Indians are either supporting Brazil or Argentina… I am absolutely sure that India has more Argentina supporters than they have in Argentina…" wrote a Twitter user.

“Why hasn’t India shown any merit in football? Because we don’t promote the sport as much as cricket…We have the potential and the merit," another tweet read.

One Twitter user wrote, “I saw the great fanbase of football in Kerala. On the way to Kochi-Trivandrum there were at least 6-7 coffee shops where Messi’s hoarding was placed. India would certainly win the fanbase World Cup!"

Argentina is all set to play in the World Cup final after defeating Croatia 3-0. The match will be against France or Morocco on December 18. The last time Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy was in 1986. They do have a streak of making it to the semi-finals and have done so four times previously. This is also the sixth time the team has advanced to the final, and their first since 2014 when they lost to Germany by 1-0 in extra time.

