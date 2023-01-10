'This is Unacceptable': Woman Finds Stone in Meal on Air India Flight Days After 'Pee Gate'

The incident of a woman finding a stone in a meal on an Air India flight has brought the airline group under scrutiny once again. The woman shared the photo of the incident on Twitter. In the tweet by the passenger, one can notice the woman holding what looks like a piece of stone along with her meal placed in the background. She claimed that the meal contained a small pebble. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food, Air India. This is what I received in my food served on flight AI 215 today. Crew member, Ms Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable."

Replying to Sarvapriya Sangwan, Air India’s official Twitter handle wrote, “Dear Ma’am, this is concerning and we’re taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you bringing this to our notice." Here’s what the airline tweeted in response to the complaint.

Social media users were quite unhappy with the airline and went on to express their thoughts in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Dear Tata Companies: JRD Tata once set standards for the aviation industry. He built Air India into a globally respected brand, before the government took it over. Now that you’re back as owners, hitting new lows? Is there no corporate oversight?

Another user tweeted, “Horrible, Air India should take action to responsible authorities".

A Twitter user also revealed, “I had several times quality issues with paid food served in Air India for which no solution was provided".

Another incident involving an inebriated man peeing on a woman passenger’s blanket on an Air India flight from Paris to New Delhi in December 2022 was also reported. Recently, Delhi Police arrested Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on the elderly woman passenger in the incident, in Bengaluru. Mishra, an employee of the US financial services behemoth Wells Fargo, was fired as well as a result of the incident.

