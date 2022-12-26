Home » BUZZ » This is Where the Real Santa Claus Might Be Buried, Scientists Discover 1,600-Year-old in Turkey

This is Where the Real Santa Claus Might Be Buried, Scientists Discover 1,600-Year-old in Turkey

According to DHA, Antalya Cultural Heritage Preservation Regional Board President, Professor Dr. Osman Eravşar had announced this discovery. The church of great importance in Demre, Turkey was built in the 7th-8th century over the early church of which St. Nicholas was the bishop.

The church of great importance in Demre, Turkey was built in the 7th-8th century over the early church of which St. Nicholas was the bishop. (Representative Image, Credits: Reuters)
Who said Santa Claus is not real? Well, in this case, was not real? Scientists have discovered a tomb where he might be buried after all. In case you do not know, Saint Nicholas is known as Father Christmas. After him, the legendary mythical character originated in Western Christian culture. The English figure of Father Christmas and the Dutch figure of Sinterklaas, Saint Nicholas was born sometime around 280 A.D. in modern-day Turkey. He gained popularity for his benevolent nature. Scientists have been able to find his tomb.

Professor Eravşar said that the discoveries belonged to the early church. This was buried under alluvial deposits from the period when Saint Nicholas was alive. The church was buried 7 to 8 meters as a result of the rising waters in the Mediterranean. This meant that the church that is now standing was built in the 7th-8th century, But the ground on which Santa Claus walked has now been discovered according to Professor Eravşar.

“When the screed floor slab laid in the 1970s was removed where it was, an excavation was carried out to find out what’s under it. The result was an early 4th-century floor covering of the church. The current church is later dated," said Professor Eravşar.

This discovery led scientists to believe that the grave of Saint Nicholas was submerged by rising Mediterranean sea levels during the Middle Ages. Professor Eravşar mentioned that if a geophysical survey is conducted in the region, it is questionable whether they can find other remains of Santa Claus. This is because geophysical studies have some distractors. Professor Eravşar said, “One of them is the humidity in the field. If there is intense moisture and water, no results can be obtained. In that case, the only thing we can do left is to excavate that area. If these are done by the excavation heads in the future, this information will come out more concretely and we will learn new things."

While many have come to associate Saint Nicholas as only an inspiration behind Santa Claus, scientists are still regarding this as an important discovery. This is because the church has a sacred value for Christians, especially for the Orthodox.

