‘Jab We Met’ was way ahead of its time and Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya’s (Shahid Kapoor) fandom continues unabated. The film has not lost its relevance among young people with its happy-go-lucky love story and the way people have been thronging to the theatres to watch it is proof. On the occasion of Valentine’s week, PVR Cinemas announced special screenings of some romantic hits, among which was ‘Jab We Met’.

There has been a slew of videos from theatres showing fans dancing and cheering during ‘Jab We Met’ screenings. But now, the biggest fan of them all may have been spotted. A woman was seen fully dressed in Geet’s attire from the “Yeh Ishq Haaye" song, dancing away in a movie theatre.

If we’re being honest, this is such a Geet move to pull too, isn’t it?

For everyone wondering, the woman in the video is one Utsavi. She danced in the theatre along with her friends and turned it into a mini party. Her friends were also dressed as different versions of Geet from the film.

They certainly passed the vibe check!

With all the ‘Jab We Met’ videos doing the rounds, people have been missing Shahid Kapoor’s ‘soft boy era’ in some of his pre-Kabir Singh roles. With films like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’, Shahid became the poster boy for the male lead who doesn’t need to show off his muscularity and doesn’t adhere to the harmful standards of masculinity set by our culture. Apart from this, his moving performance in ‘Haider’, too, set him apart from his peers.

