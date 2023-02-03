How many times have you visited a doctor and been left baffled by the prescription they gave you? We bet it has happened a lot of times because it seems like a Herculean task to decipher the handwriting of doctors on prescriptions. This reality has become the butt of jokes and a part of popular culture. There are many jokes as well as memes on the internet, based on the bad handwriting of doctors. But, like most things in the world, there are exceptions to this too and it would be unfair to paint all doctors with the same brush.

While most people are left scratching their heads looking at the haphazard scribbling of words on a prescription, here is one doctor whose handwriting is so clear that the internet actually thinks it is a printed document. A prescription by a doctor from Kerala is going viral. Although the prescription is from September last year, it is still doing the rounds on the internet and for a good reason. The prescription, issued to a patient named Ashvika, contains absolutely decipherable words, written in a very orderly manner.

You need to see it to believe it. Take a look at his brilliant handwriting below.

Everything from the patient’s name and age to the name of the medicines and the dosage can be read clearly in the prescription. Internet users have lauded the unnamed doctor for his handwriting.

According to a study published in the National Medical Journal of India, the most common reason for illegible handwriting is a large number of patients to be seen, notes to be written and prescriptions given, in a short time. According to a prospective controlled study, doctors’ handwriting is far better than that of healthcare executives and is on par with a group of other healthcare workers. In 2018, the Medical Council of India (MCI) insisted on legible handwriting by doctors in order to prevent errors in medication.

