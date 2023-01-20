This Lake In Australia Has Bubblegum Pink Water, And We Are All Stunned By Visuals

We all know that scientifically water is colourless and it only appears blue, mainly in the oceans. But what if we told you there was a place in Australia where water appeared to be bubblegum pink? Yes, you read that right. Australia is known for its bizarre animals and unusual landscapes. But lately, a pink lake in Australia has been creating buzz all over the internet.

People have long believed that aliens are the reason behind Lake Hillier’s pink colour. In fact, some people also believe that there is more salt in the lake and there are microalgae due to which its colour is pink.

According to the website of Discovery Channel, scientists have done a lot of research because of the unique pink colour of the lake. Lake Hillier is located on the southern coast of Western Australia. In 2015, a team of researchers was sent here by the Extreme Microbiome Project to study the colour of the lake. Researchers collected water samples from Lake Hillier and performed a test, which revealed surprising results.

They discovered pink and red-coloured Dunaliella algae as well as ten salt-loving bacteria species in the lake. The pink colour of the water was attributed to these microbes, but the researchers discovered something even more interesting in the water samples. They found a large number of bacteria named Salinibacter ruber. They believe that the colour of Lake Hillier is pink because of the colour of these bacteria.

It’s worth noting here that swimming in Lake Hillier is absolutely safe, and due to its high salt content, it is also very easy as water is denser than normal.

