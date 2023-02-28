Home » BUZZ » This Leopard Decides To Go For A 'Walk After Dinner'

This Leopard Decides To Go For A 'Walk After Dinner'

Towards the end of the video, the leopard is seen approaching the gate of a college.

The leopard on the streets of Nainital. (Credits: Twitter/@Saket_Badola)
Incidents of animals coming out on the streets are almost getting out of hand. Another creature that belongs to the forest was seen roaming among the structures made by men. A majestic leopard was spotted taking a leisurely evening stroll down the streets of Nainital near Thakur Dev Singh Bisht College. The video, which was shared by Indian Forest Services Officer Saket Badola on Twitter, has since being shared gained a lot of attention. The big cat can be seen walking confidently down the road as if it owns the place, while the cameraman takes the clip from behind at a safe distance. The caption on the tweet read, “Post-dinner walk, in the city of Nainital."

While it’s not uncommon to see leopards in the wild, it’s definitely not every day that the animal decides to take a stroll this close to human civilization. The incident has sparked concern among social media users, who are now bringing to notice that human actions have not left the wildlife to have any space left for them. Indian Forest Services Officer Susanta Nanda responded, “Majestic. Seems to be having a beautiful time. But my thoughts are with the morning walkers of this serene campus."

Another tweet read, “How can you be so sure about Post-Dinner walk? Maybe this cat is still searching for Dinner? Khana mil jata toh kisi ped par latki hoti (She would be resting on a tree if it was fed). My observation…I may be wrong sir…"

“We have not left space for wildlife," a user wrote.

This is not the first time a wild creature was seen casually taking the streets. In fact, not too long-ago IFS Officer, Susanta Nanda shared a clip of a Rhino having a field day, out and about, scaring an auto driver, and probably just looking for a lift. The gentle giant was seen running down a road before an autorickshaw halted at one side caught his eye. It looked like the Rhino was trying to get inside, probably to get a ride back home. Witnessing this, the driver jumps out of the vehicle, making Rhino rush down the street on his hoofs. The tweet painted a vivid and clear image of what is happening on the screen, “Another day… A full-grown Rhinoceros in a hurry and desperate for a lift to reach home."

Several people found humour in the situation others remarked on the need for humans to understand the damage they have been causing to wildlife and its habitat.

