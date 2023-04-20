This Little Boy’s Effort To Help His Parents Is Pure Love

One of the ways to be happy in life is to find joy in little things, just this family whose bicycle ride is winning hearts on social media. On Thursday morning, it was Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awinash Sharma who shared the happy visuals on Twitter. The clip opens to a scene wherein a little boy is pushing a bicycle on a flyover. We can see his parents riding the cycle. The incident was captured by a fellow commuter who appears on a bike. Not only was the boy smiling, but his parents also appeared to be elated. The heart-touching moment was played against the backdrop of Arijit Singh’s song Muskurane. “Be the support of your parents like this throughout your life," was the message shared by the IAS officer in the caption segment. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

With over three lakh views, the video has melted multiple hearts online. A user who agreed with the IAS officer commented, “You are right. Parents are the most important people in our lives who help us from birth to all the important stages of our development. They are always with us in our lives and help us to deal with every difficulty of life."

Another noted the “happiness on their face".

One more said, “This video made my day."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user highlighted, “Best thing was the smile which all of them had, pleasant and heart touching."

In a similar incident, previously, a video of a child helping his mother to unload empty water containers from a truck left the internet delighted. The video was shared online by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra. Using his tiny stature, the kid was captured casually holding the containers and walking inside a store. He makes several rounds in and out to carry as many empty containers as he can.

“Although small in age and stature, the ‘feeling of helping’ is ample. Parents have carved a unique diamond," the IPS officer captioned the video. It has amassed over Seventy-one thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here