A rescue tiger living at a shelter in Germany has a golden fang after breaking hers while chewing on toys. The incident happened in 2019. A six-year-old 152 lbs (56.69 kg) Bengal Tiger named Cara was fitted with the crown which covers her damaged tooth at a rescue centre in the town of Massweiler. According to the report by Daily Mail, the big cat was confiscated from private ownership at a farmhouse in Mugnano, Italy in 2013 and was transferred to the Tierart tiger station in Massweiler, Germany in 2015.

A team of international tiger experts was called to prepare her front tooth for a hard-wearing gold crown after a dentist found two deep grooves and vets feared the tooth could break at any time.

Advertisement

So she underwent two complicated operations to save her bite and prevent further suffering while trying to eat. At the end of August 2019, specialists produced a cast of Cara’s teeth to help create a perfectly fitting tooth implant.

Biologist Florian Eiserlo told Bild in Germany that the damaged tooth was “cleaned and lightly sanded" to hold the cement properly. She also mentioned that after setting, the adhesive had to be cured with UV light.

Three weeks later her procedure, Cara can eat meat again and chew on bones after being put on a restrictive diet to let her tooth heal.

Biologist Eva Lindenschmidt also said, “We are pleased that Cara can bite properly now and is seen smiling showing her new gold tooth.

The biologist also shared that the tooth crown fitted perfectly from the start. “We saw on the X-rays that the grooves in her tooth went right back to the root canal. If the tooth had broken, she would have been in extreme pain," she added.

Advertisement

Luckily the team of international specialists in dental medicine were able to produce the gold crown, including Danish vet dentist Jens Ruhnau and Dr Johanna Painer from Vienna Veterinary University.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here