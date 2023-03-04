Cat and dog cafes have become common in most parts of the world in the last decade. There is nothing more comforting than petting the little fur babies while enjoying your favourite food. Our sense of aesthetics and instincts make us love mammals like dogs and cats over reptiles. Truth be told, most of us hate reptiles, do we not? This does not mean that one cannot open a reptile cafe. Kuala Lumpur-based man Yap Ming Yang has opened the first reptile cafe in Malaysia.

Reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes that people will learn to value snakes and lizards, just as much as they do love dogs and cats. There are many species, including corn snakes, leopard geckos, and bearded dragons, in the glass tanks crammed all around Yap’s cafe on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. As shared with a media portal, Yap said that they (reptiles) provide a visual treat to the visitors of his cafe. Some of them even pet the lizards and snakes as they eat.

Yap, who has a degree in environmental science, is a member of a Malaysian herpetology (the study of reptiles) society. He believes that people, who get creepy after seeing reptiles, need to stop thinking of them as disgusting. He wants to assert the fact that even these animals can be as likeable as furry pets. That is the main reason he opened a reptile-themed cafe, aptly named Fangs by Dekri.

Yap asserted that the Malaysian dessert firm Dekri had opened up franchising opportunities. Surprisingly, the Dekri team concurred and even made Yap an offer to have full creative control over the interior design of Fangs.

Fangs serve Dekri’s famous Kakigoris, waffles, and taro ball desserts, even though its design is more biophilic than that of other Dekri eateries.

There are other such eateries around the globe that continue to make news for odd reasons. Restaurants serving naked sushi are known as Nyotaimori in Japan. The particular food, Sushi resembling Sashimi, is served here at the large dining table and is placed on women. Japan is also home to yet another horror-themed restaurant, which are lit only by candles and have blood-soaked walls. Waiters here are dressed as demons and vampires.

