This Man Boarded Vande Bharat Express To Click a Picture and Got Locked, Here’s What Happened Next

What is the most unusual thing that has happened to you and it turned into a rather comic situation? Well, this has actually happened with a man who just wanted to click a picture in the train only to get locked till the other not-so-nearby station. Yes, this occurred at the Rajahmundry station when a man stepped into the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express to take a selfie but got locked inside after the closure of the automatic doors.

The video shared on Twitter showed the man trying to open the doors of the Vande Bharat train running between Vishakhapatnam and Secunderabad. He boarded the recently-launched train in Rajahmundry to click photos but got stuck as he couldn’t get down on time. The train slowly started departing the railway station when its doors got automatically locked, trapping the ‘selfie man’ inside. Confused, he tried opening the doors but was interrupted by the ticket collector and a few passengers who informed him that the train wouldn’t stop till Vijayawada, which was almost two hours away from the boarding station.

Advertisement

However, the Chief PRO of South Central Railway said to India Today that the next railway stop was Visakhapatnam Junction, “The incident took place on January 16 when a man got into Vande Bharat Express train at Rajahmundry Railway Station to take a selfie and the train was heading to its next stop i.e Visakhapatnam. While he was de-boarding, the automatic doors closed." He further added that the man was made to pay for the rail ‘tour’. “The officials noticed him, and on being confronted, he narrated the incident. He then paid the fare to travel to Visakhapatnam and he left from there. There was no penalty or fine imposed on the man. I am not aware how he travelled back to Rajahmundry," the official stated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Twitter couldn’t stop laughing at the incident as one of them commented, “I’ve seen the same in Delhi-Varanasi VB (Vande Bharat) train. One uncle came to drop his daughter off at Kanpur Station, the train started & he had to get down at Prayagraj (Allahabad). That time itself I realized he won’t be the last person..". “So DDLJ climax scenes ( Hero stands on foot board and heroines running to catch hero hand) can’t happen in VB train. Thanks, VB," quipped another.

Advertisement

Some even pointed out that it wasn’t a funny thing and said, “Not a laughing matter; hope the train attendants do a better job of managing who gets into the train. Only ticketed passengers must be allowed to access the train."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here