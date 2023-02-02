A German dog instructor has created history and earned the Guinness World Record for teaching his pet pooches to stand in a conga line. FYI, conga line is a type of dance in which people line up one after another and hold each other’s shoulders or waists while dancing. The man identified to be Wolfgang Lauenburger from Stuckenbrock, Germany broke the record in the month of August last year. To achieve the milestone, the trainer coaxed his 14 dogs namely Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly, and Cathy to stand in a straight line.

The Guinness World Record has now released the video of Wolfgang’s achievement via Twitter. In the clip, Wolfgang invites one of his largest dogs to take his hand and helps them stand on their back legs. In the next second, he pats the dog’s back to invite his other furry companions to join in the line. Surprisingly, one by one, all the pets understand his instruction and wait for their turn to form a conga line.

The instructor continues to maintain the formation until the last dog reaches its position. Wolfgang Lauenburger then makes the cue walk with him for a short distance and the scene is nothing less than exceptional. The tweet shared by the official page of Guinness World Record read, “New record: Most dogs in a conga line - 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany. Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly, and Cathy in the long line." Watch the video here:

Within a couple of days, the clip has amassed one million views on the micro-blogging site. The video has also impressed a barrage of dog lovers on the internet. One of them wrote, “That’s the most wholesome thing I saw today."

Another commented, “What a record" and added a couple of laughing icons.

Surprisingly, the previous record holder of the title was none other than Wolfgang’s daughter Alexa. She earned the record in the month of February last year. Notably, the father-daughter duo have achieved multiple records with the help of their pet pooches and one of them is the most rollovers by a dog in a minute.

